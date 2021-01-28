Doing everything to have Aubameyang back as quickly as possible, says Arteta

London [UK], January 28 (ANI): Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said that the club is doing everything to have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back in the squad.



Aubameyang has been missing from the Gunners' last two games squads and he confirmed on Wednesday that his mother had health issues. He thanked fans and teammates for their support during a trying time for his family.

"I spoke with him yesterday. Things are looking better at the moment, but we are going to have to wait and see. He is our captain and one of the most important players," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

"We are doing everything we can to have him [back] as a quick as possible -- but understanding that he has been through difficult days, that he had to support his family and we were here to support him as well with the time that he needed to get that support," he added.

Regarding the fitness of the rest of the squad, Arteta provided updates on a variety of injuries, with fans understandably keen to hear the extent of knocks picked up by in-form pair Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe in particular.

"Let's see how they do today. They have some discomfort in different parts, Thomas and Emile. We will have to see how they evolve. We still have some days until the game, but not long, so let's see how they recover," the Spaniard said of the midfield duo.

"We had a day off yesterday. We will be training today and we'll see how everybody is. I think Dani Ceballos will be training with the squad in the next new days -- probably Pablo Mari as well. Obviously, Martin Odegaard will be joining us as well. As for the rest, we have to see how Kieran [Tierney] is," he added.

Arsenal is at ninth spot with 30 points and will next take on Manchester United on Saturday. (ANI)

