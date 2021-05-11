Domestic cricket taught me patience, routine: Nagwaswalla

"The grind in domestic cricket has helped me understand the importance of routine…how to practice, how to bowl during practice and how to focus on the process and keep following the same, without thinking too much about the result. If you follow the process correctly, you will surely get the desired outcome," said the 23-year-old Gujarat player in an interview to bcci.tv.

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Left-arm pace bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla, who has been picked as a standby bowler for India's tour of England, has credited domestic cricket for realising the importance of routine and patience.

"In addition to that, it is important to be patient. There is no point comparing yourself with anyone and ponder over why someone else is selected and not me," added the bowler who has picked 62 wickets in 16 first-class matches.

Nagwaswalla also gave credit to former India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel, who was also the captain of the Gujarat state team.

"I have made my debut under him (Parthiv Patel) in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2018. The way he uses his mind and operates during the game is completely on a different level. He used to tell me that you must know your role with the ball; be it coming in as a third pacer or taking the new ball," said the young left-armer who was with the Mumbai Indians as a net bowler in the Indian Premier League that was postponed last week.

"He (Parthiv) always highlighted the importance of planning going into the game and told us to believe in ourselves while executing our plans."

