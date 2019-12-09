Domestic giant Wasim Jaffer makes record 150th Ranji appearance

Vijayawada: Veteran opener Wasim Jaffer achieved another first-class milestone on Monday as he made his 150th appearance in Ranji Trophy cricket. Featuring for Vidarbha, Jaffer is playing his 150th Ranji game against Andhra at the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground.

Jaffer is followed by Devendra Bundela and and Amol Muzumdar, who have 145 appearances and 136 appearances in the Ranji Trophy.

Jaffer has 40 tons to his name in his Ranji career and has amassed 11775 runs. The Mumbai-born batsman has played a total of 253 first-class matches, scoring 19,147 runs, averaging 51.19.

He has represented India in 31 Tests and 2 ODIs. Jaffer's 150th Ranji match's start was however, was delayed after a snake entered the Dr. Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju ACA Cricket Ground here on Monday morning. skipper Faiz Fazal won the toss and opted to field first against Andhra. Soon, the players made their way into the middle and just when play was about to start, the reptile entered the playing arena and play was halted. The official Twitter handle of BCCI Domestic posted a 13-second video in which the snake can be seen slithering around in the field even as the players watched on with puzzled faces.