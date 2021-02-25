Domestic hockey tournaments to be held from March

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Domestic hockey competitions in India will start with the women's sub junior national championship which will be held in Simdega, Jharkhand from March 10 to March 18, 2021, Hockey India said on Thursday.

"Kicking off the season this year will be the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2021 which will be held in Simdega, Jharkhand from 10 March to 18 March 2021. The 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2021 will be held in Narwana district in Haryana starting from 17 March to 25 March 2021," said Hockey India in its statement.