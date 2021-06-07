Domestic, international Pakistan men cricketers begin training at NHPC

Lahore [Pakistan], June 7 (ANI): Top-performing domestic Pakistan cricketers along with the international cricketers began training at the National High-Performance Centre under the watchful eyes of the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC) coaches and the members of the coaching staff of the national men's and Shaheen's sides on Monday.



The camp has been designed to provide format-specific training to the players who are not part of the Pakistan Super League 6 so they continue to train under competitive and professional surroundings.

On the first day of the camp, the players were divided into two groups - white ball and red ball - and underwent skill-based and fitness training. The red-ball cricketers had net session in the morning, and fielding and fitness training in the evening. The white-ball players had their fielding and gym sessions in the morning and net session in the evening.

Saqlain Mushtaq, the head of international player development, is heading the camp. Mohammad Yousuf and Umar Rasheed are also working with the players in the camp. On the first training day, the players also received guidance from Misbah-ul-Haq and Ijaz Ahmed.

Saqlain and Yousuf, the two NHPC coaches, and Test cricketers Mohammad Abbas and Nauman Ali spoke to pcb.com.pk on the first day of the camp.

Head of International Player Development, Saqlain Mushtaq, in an official release said: "We are providing the best environment to these top-performing cricketers. These cricketers are full of potential and are the future of Pakistan. We are very excited to pass on our knowledge to these cricketers."

"These cricketers have a great opportunity to train under Ijaz Ahmed, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammad Yousuf, myself and Umar Rasheed," he added.

Nauman Ali, who started his Test career with a five-fer against South Africa and has 16 scalps in four matches, said: "This camp is of great significance. The training facilities and grounds are out of bound in most areas because of the pandemic situation so it is great to be here and have all the desired facilities and legends in shape of coaches available to us. The idea is certainly to improve my skillset from this camp." (ANI)

