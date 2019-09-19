Don't know how he manages that consistency: Chahar on Kohli

On Wednesday evening, Kohli scored an unbeaten half-century to help India beat the Proteas in the second T20I at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium and take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the three-match series. With this innings, Kohli also surpassed Rohit Sharma to become the highest scorer in T20Is.

He now has 2,441 runs in the format while Sharma has 2,434. Kohli has also become the only batsman to have his batting average above 50 in all three formats of the game.

Kohli's innings was studded with four fours and three sixes and he took 52 balls to remain unbeaten at 72.

"I don't know how Virat bhaiya (brother) manages to score these many runs and that too with such consistency. He is a next-level player," said Chahar at the post-match presser. Speaking about his own performance in the match, Chahar, who picked two wickets while conceding 22 runs from his stipulated 4-over spell, said he finds it easy to bowl in the death overs due to the presence of extra fielders outside the 30-yard circle. "I find it easy to bowl death overs because, in the powerplay, you only get two fielders outside the circle. However, after the powerplay, you get five fielders outside. Therefore, I find it easy to bowl death overs," On being asked about next year's World T20 to be held in Australia, the right-arm pacer said that he is not thinking too far ahead and is taking one match at a time. "It is still one year for the World Cup and I do not think far too ahead. I take every match as my last match," he said. "At this time, Indian cricket is at the top and if you want to find a spot, you will have to do very good and that too, in every match because there is a lot of competition." The two teams will now lock horns with each other in the final T20I to be played on Sunday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.