Don't agree with Lyon that Paine is best wicketkeeper in the world: Saba Karim

Paine had stepped down as Australia skipper after a sexting scandal and now the board has appointed Pat Cummins and Steve Smith as captain and vice-captain."Once Tim Paine stepped down as the captain, he deserved to be a part of the playing XI looking at his past record. But now given that he was taken some time off, Australia selectors need to look beyond Tim Paine. There are two contenders for the slot -- Alex Carey and Josh Inglis. I would go with Josh Inglis," Karim told ANI during an interaction with select media."Coming back to Nathan Lyon's statement, I somehow do not agree with him, there are two or three contenders in world cricket. If you look at Jos Buttler, he has been remarkable. Mohammad Rizwan has also been exceptional for Pakistan. I would put Buttler first, then Rizwan. I would also put Rishabh Pant before Tim Paine before all these three are ahead of Tim Paine," he said further.Replying to ANI about whether controversy regarding Tim Paine would derail Australia's Ashes campaign, the former India wicketkeeper said: "I do not expect that because Australia you can write off at your own peril. I think England would not like to do that as Australia always remain the favourites in their own conditions. Their recent record especially against India was not up to the mark so they would like to get back to good form and repair that result of the Test series against India. Australia has named a new captain now so he will have time to work with head coach Justin Langer.""They can build the side which will help them win the Ashes. England would like to strive as much as possible, I would still give an edge to Australia even now amidst this Tim Paine controversy," added Karim.When asked about whether Stuart Broad and James Anderson will be able to play all five Tests, Karim said: "I do not think Broad and Anderson can play five Tests on the trot. Their workload will need to be managed so that means other fast bowlers in the group -- Chris Woakes, Mark Wood will need to shoulder responsibility. They will have to emerge from the shadows of these two bowlers. For England, the biggest challenge would be to pick the right combination and another concern would be to pick the right spinner."Lastly talking about England captain Joe Root, the former India wicketkeeper said: "It would be a big problem for England if Joe Root does not score runs. Even if he does score runs, other batters need to play around him. They would require a good solid opening stand, they will have Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes in the middle. Even if Root does not score, England can back Buttler and Stokes to score runs. (ANI)