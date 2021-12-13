'Don't deserve to play in this category': Pakistan batter Kamran Akmal withdraws from PSL 7

Kamran's announcement came after he was reportedly demoted from the Gold Silver category ahead of the PSL drafts.Peshawar Zalmi picked Kamran but the batter has refused to play as he feels he doesn't "deserve to play in this category"."Last 6 seasons it was a great journey. Thank you for supporting me through thick and thin M.Akram bhai @JAfridi10, @darensammy88, @WahabViki. I think I don't deserve to play in this category...Thank you once again.. @PeshawarZalmi Best of luck. Thank You all the fans for supporting," Kamran Akmal tweeted.The six PSL franchises on Sunday finalised their squads in the quest to lift the trophy at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 27.Defending champions Multan Sultans selected Australia's Tim David, who was previously with Lahore Qalandars, in the Platinum Category, while their other notable picks included West Indian duo of Odean Smith and Rovman Powell, and Pakistan trio of Anwar Ali, Imran Khan Snr and Rumman Raees.These players will join Imran Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani and Sohaib Maqsood who were retained earlier in the week for the seventh edition of the tournament that will be played in Karachi from 27 January to 7 February and 10-27 February in Lahore.England all-rounder Chris Jordan has returned to Karachi Kings in the Platinum Category after missing the 2021 campaign. The side also opted for England's Lewis Gregory and Tom Abell, as well as Pakistan U19 captain Qasim Akram.These players will join Aamir Yamin, Babar Azam, Imad Wasim, Joe Clarke, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Nabi and Sharjeel Khan were retained by the Kings on Friday.Lahore Qalandars included Pakistan's flamboyant batter Fakhar Zaman for the sixth successive year in Platinum Category, while also picking Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam (both Pakistan) and England's pair of Harry Brook, Phil Salt.They will be in greens alongside Ahmed Daniyal, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar and Zeeshan Ashraf. These players were retained by the franchisee on Friday.Islamabad United have kept faith in Colin Munro of New Zealand in the Platinum Category and also picked Danish Aziz, Marchant de Lange, Reece Topley and Zafar Gohar. They will join Asif Ali, Alex Hales, Azam Khan, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Paul Stirling and Shadab Khan.Explosive Afghanistan opener Hazratullah Zarzai and swashbuckling England opener Jason Roy were picked up by Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators, respectively.The 2017 champions Zalmi also picked fast bowler Arshad Iqbal, and wrist-spinner Usman Qadir, while 2019 winners Gladiators also scooped Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq, Quetta-born Pakistan U19 batter Abdul Wahid Bangalzai and seasoned white-ball players Sohail Tanvir and Umar Akmal. (ANI)