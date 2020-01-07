Don't drag my family: Rohit Sharma lashes out after World Cup 2019 controversy

Team India opener Rohit Sharma has blasted those who targeted his family, following the controversy that erupted after the conclusion of the ICC World Cup 2019. There were several reports and articles which stated that senior players had extended the stay of their families beyond the days permitted, towards which Rohit expressed his extreme dissatisfaction.

“Our families are there to support us, make us feel happy. When all these things were being written about, few of my friends came and told me and believe me or not, I was just laughing," he said as quoted by PTI.

“But then it went on and on and they dragged my family and that was not on. You talk about me but don’t drag my family as they genuinely don’t care about anything else. I think even Virat (Kohli) must have felt the same way as families are an important aspect of our lives," added Rohit. The opener has been a standout performer for Team India in recent times, scoring runs consistently through thick and thin. However, he has opted to take a break from international cricket and is not involved in the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka. However, Rohit will be back in action for the crucial series against Australia.