Don't mislead about my Covid-19 status: SRH's Saha

There were reports that the wicketkeeper-batsman had tested positive for the virus a second time.

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) cricketer Wriddhiman Saha on Friday urged people not to spread rumours that he was still Covid-positive, saying that it was still inconclusive as one test had come positive and the other negative.

The veteran Bengal cricketer, who is in quarantine in Delhi and "feeling much better", tweeted: "My quarantine period is still not over. As a part of the routine check-up, 2 tests were done; out of which 1 was negative and the other one came as positive. Otherwise, I am doing much better. Requesting everyone not to spread misleading stories/information without the whole context."

Saha had tested positive for Covid-19 hours before SRH were to take on Mumbai Indians on May 4, the same day when the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed indefinitely.

A day earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier had tested positive, forcing the postponement of their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Saha had then told Anandbazar Patrika in an interview that, "I felt tired after finishing the practice on the first day of May. I felt cold. Cold and mild cough. I informed the team doctor that day. Arrangements were made for me to stay in seclusion without any risk.

"Covid test was taken on the same day. The next day the report came negative. The second day I was also tested. The result was negative. Yet I was not allowed to leave the seclusion. Because by then fever had started coming. After the test on the third day, the result was positive," Saha had said.

--IANS

