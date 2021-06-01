Don't take decisions, but I have a right strategy: Getafe coach Michel

Getafe [Spain], June 1 (ANI): Jose Miguel Gonzalez Martin is "honoured" to be back as Getafe CF's new coach after ten long years.



Usually known as 'Michel', Martin comes in substitution of Jose Bordalas. After his time at Getafe CF from 2009 to 2011, Michel went on to train Sevilla FC for a year, Greek Olympiacos for a couple more, Olympique Marseille in France, Malaga CF back in LaLiga, and finally, UNAM Pumas in the Mexican league.

"It's an honour for me to be back. Really, I had never left, because I paid attention and was communicating with everyone in this club throughout the years. And well, I have suffered in some bad situations since I left. And I was happy with the many good ones there were," said Michel.

The new coach said he will try to follow the right path for Getafe in LaLiga.

"We will try to continue in the right path Getafe follows, with this new coach who is in front of us, with the previous ones that have done their job well," said Michel.

"Some have avoided relegation, others have kept them where they were, and ones like Pepe Bordalas have taken it to the highest level, like many other colleagues of mine. But the team always had an essence, and mostly, we try to achieve what this club has always been, a second-team for football fans.

"One can be a fan of any team, but Getafe are always a welcome team, recognised, not just as a football team, but also as a club. We will try to keep going that way," he added.

The former Real Madrid player said he isn't involved in decision making but he always follows the right strategy to select a squad.

"I think no player that comes to this team doesn't have the nature of Getafe of the coach. I always say it. I don't take the decisions, but I have the right strategy, with Angel Martin we have spoken about the future of the squad and we agree in that," said Michel.

"Any decision that Angel Martin or Angel Torres take will be according to what I want for the squad, surely," he added.

Michel returns to the club to try and improve the results, after a year in which they have been struggling with goal scoring and that left them suffering to avoid relegation in the last stretch of the season.

Getafe ended the LaLiga table at the 15th position with 38 points under their belt. (ANI)



