Don't tamper with the side you've selected for T20 World Cup: Agarkar

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Former India pace bowler Ajit Agarkar feels that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should not make any changes to the side they have selected for the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman, scheduled to commence later this month.

"In my opinion, once you have picked the squad for World Cup -- barring injury -- I don't think you should make any changes. Yes, there are guys at the moment who are not in their great form, but it only takes one innings -- whether it's bowling or batting -- to change that form around, and that could still happen before the end of the IPL," said Agarkar on Star Sports.