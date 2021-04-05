Don't think De Kock broke any rules, it was clever: Bavuma on Zaman's run-out

Johannesburg [South Africa], April 5 (ANI): South Africa white-ball captain Temba Bavuma has defended wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock for his role in the controversial run-out of Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman.



Zaman's valiant 193-run knock was ended on the first ball of the final over in the game as a direct hit from Aiden Markram from long-off caught him short of his crease.

"It was quite clever from Quinny. Maybe some people might criticise it for maybe not being in the spirit of the game. But it was an important wicket for us. Zaman was getting close to our target. Yeah, it was clever from Quinny," ESPNcricinfo quoted Bavuma as saying.

"You've always got to look for ways especially when things are not going your way, got to find ways to turn the momentum around. Quinny did that - I don't think he broke the rules in any kind of way. It was a clever piece of cricket," he added.

There is a huge debate about the dismissal of Zaman as wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock appeared to gesture that the throw from Markram might be going to the non-striker's end.

Looking at this gesture, Zaman slowed down as he thought the throw would not be coming at his end, but Markram took him by surprise.

MCC's Law 41.5.1 states that "it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball".

Chasing 342 in the second ODI, Pakistan needed 31 to win in the final over with two wickets in hand. After Zaman's run-out, Pakistan never had a chance and the visitors stumbled to a 17-run loss.

With this win, South Africa has levelled the three-match series at 1-1 with the decider slated to be played on Wednesday. (ANI)

