'Don't think you can push these issues': England coach on Ben Stokes' return from break

London [UK], August 17 (ANI): England head coach Chris Silverwood has said he will not be "pushing" all-rounder Ben Stokes to return to cricket following the hosts' defeat in the second Test against India.



Stokes has taken an indefinite break from all cricket with immediate effect. The all-rounder has opted for the break to prioritise his mental well-being and to rest his left index finger, which has not fully healed since his return to competitive cricket earlier this month.

Silverwood said Stokes is "okay" right now and England want him to return when the all-rounder is ready in his mindset to come back and perform.

"There's still no time limit on it, to be honest. The important thing is that Ben is okay, his family are okay, and that he comes back strong, and when he re-enters the frame, he's ready in his mindset to come back to perform for England, like we know he can," ESPNcricinfo quoted Silverwood as saying.

"I'm certainly not pushing him for an answer. I don't think that would be the right thing to do. There's people around him, supporting him, and when he's ready to come back in, obviously we'll welcome him back with open arms.

"But until then he'll get all the support he needs. There's no pushing from my point of view, I don't think you can push these issues. I'll wait," he added.

The England head coach also hinted that pacer Mark Wood might miss the third Test against India.

"The medics are working on him, we'll find out more in the next couple of days. We will make a decision, along with him and our medics, closer to the time," said Silverwood.

"But if he's not right, he's not right. I certainly won't push him into playing if he tells me he's not right. I will look after him," he added.

At the start of the fifth day in the second Test, England looked like the favourites to win the match. But Bumrah and Shami showed class with the bat, and then an epic bowling performance sealed the deal for the visitors.

England battled hard, but their top-order failures led to their downfall with the team being steamrolled for just 120 in the second innings, handing visitors a win by 151 runs. (ANI)

