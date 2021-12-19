Dortmund CEO confirms Real Madrid interest in Erling Haaland

Haaland's agent revealed last week that he has a 'big chance' of leaving the club this summer, saying it was only a matter of time before he takes the 'next step'.

Dortmund (Germany), Dec 19 (IANS) Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke confirmed that Real Madrid want the striker Erling Haaland. The 21-year-old Haaland has scored 76 goals in 74 appearances for Dortmund since joining in 2019 and is widely regarded as one of the world's best young players.

However, Watzke hoped that Haaland will stay with the club beyond the summer.

"In the end, it is like that, either he stays, then we are happy, or he says he has made up his mind, he wants to do something different," said Dortmund CEO.

"All I know is that Real Madrid are very interested in him. I could name 25 others now, but with Real, I know for sure," Watzke was quoted as saying by goal.com.

Haaland is under contract in Dortmund until 2024 but could draw a release clause after the end of the 2021/22 season.

Watzke believes Haaland would be best suited to football in Spain.

"I think he would be more popular in Spain. A different kind of football is played in England. I fight for Haaland at least as much for Dortmund as I do for the Bundesliga," he said.

