Dortmund determined to buy on-loan Hakimi from Real

The Borussia Dortmund CEO has confirmed the intention to buy the defender and midfield-winger from Real Madrid who joined the German side in summer 2018 on loan for two years, reports Xinhua news agency.

Hakimi scored two goals when Borussia outpaced Slavia Prague in their Champions League outing and that might increase Dortmund's efforts after the side failed to include a buying option to his on-loan contract.

Watzke said Real is well equipped on Hakimi's position. "I don't hear from him; he feels home-sick. My impression is he is comfortable with us," the 60-year-old commented announcing: "We will do all possible to sign him for good. It is no secret we want to keep him as he fits well."

Real coach Zinedine Zidane recently said he is keeping an eye on his former players' development, adding that to get playing time in Dortmund will increase Hakimi's chances to reach the next level. The 18-time capped Madrid-born left-back was his country's first player to win the Champions League (in 2018) and the first Moroccan to play for Real. As only one of six African footballers, he had managed to score for the Royals. Now, he became the first Moroccan to score two goals in a Champions League game.