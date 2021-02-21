Dortmund issue statement after fans breach COVID-19 rules to celebrate win over Schalke

Dortmund [Germany], February 21 (ANI): Borussia Dortmund have issued an apology after fans breached coronavirus rules to celebrate their derby win over Schalke.



On Saturday, for the first time in 9 years, Borussia Dortmund have won both derbies against Schalke in one season. Dortmund thrashed Schalke 4-0 at the Veltins-Arena moving to within six points of fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga standings in the process.

Dortmund have only beaten Schalke by four goals once, and that was more than 56 years ago. In September 1964, it was 6-2. Four away goals in the derby were last achieved almost 54 years ago, in a 4-1 win in April 1967.

A large number of supporters flouted social distancing protocols while gathering outside of BVB's training facility to revel in the final result, while the players also joined in the celebrations from the safety of the team bus, with the club now promising to take swift action in order to avoid any repeat incidents, Goal.com reported.

"With all the understandable joy of winning the derby, there were public violations of the Coronavirus rules during the team's return to the training ground last night, which will not be tolerated. Around 150-200 fans cheered the team outside the training ground, some of whom were not wearing masks and observing social distancing guidelines. Players celebrated with the fans - without leaving the bus - and in the exuberance some even filmed it," Dortmund said in a statement.

"We can only apologise and promise to talk to the police and all those involved very soon about how such scenes can be completely ruled out in public in future," it added. (ANI)

