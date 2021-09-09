Doubts over fifth Test as ECB, BCCI meet

London, Sep 9 (IANS) The Indian cricket board and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are in a meeting to discuss the feasibility of hosting the fifth and final Test after one more member of the support staff reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

"The ECB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are involved in a meeting at the moment," confirmed a BCCI source to IANS on Thursday evening, the eve of the Test.