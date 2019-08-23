Dream11, LafargeHolcim, Hyundai awarded BCCI partners' rights

The consolidated winning bids were at a price of Rs 222.74 crores to be paid for the 2019-23 home season.

The consolidated winning bid was Rs2.59 crores, which is at 72% incremental value in comparison to the previous per match value of Rs1.5 crores.

Earlier in the week, BCCI announced that One97 Communication Ltd, the company which runs the e-commerce payment system Paytm, has acquired the rights to sponsor India's international and domestic matches till 2023.

The winning bid was fixed at Rs 326.80 crore to be paid by the company to the cricket board in the next four years.