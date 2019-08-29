Dream11 enters Guinness World Records with IPL final

The incredible feat was achieved by Dream11 during the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) final between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Dream11 users created over 1 crore (1,03,17,928) fantasy teams to compete in this fantasy sports match. To claim this record, Dream11 had to prove the participation of at least 40 lakh fantasy teams for that particular match. This is the first ever Guinness World Records in the online fantasy sports category.<br> <br>The final, which put cricket fans on the edge of their seats, also proved to be an exciting playground for fantasy sports enthusiasts as fans of the game unequivocally surpassed the minimum requirement of fantasy teams playing the game of cricket at a given time to create history.

Dream11 recorded over 1 crore fantasy teams created by over 43 lakh (43,77,610) unique users playing together for the IPL final. Swapnil Dangarikar, adjudicator, Guinness World Records, said: "After careful scrutinisation of all the evidence, I am very happy to confirm that Dream11 has set a new record for 'Largest Online Fantasy Cricket Match' with an impressive 1,03,17,928 teams participating. I am pleased to say, Dream11 is now Officially Amazing."<br> <br>Expressing his delight over the achievement, a Dream11 spokesperson said: "Dream11 is excited to announce this record on National Sports Day, dedicated to our 7 crore+ users and their passion for sports. "We are honoured to receive this certification from the Guinness World Records. This global recognition is a validation of our belief in the rapidly evolving culture of sports fandom where more and more fans are seeking new avenues to immerse themselves in their favourite sports." "This is resulting in a higher impetus for the sports ecosystem in India. We are deeply thankful to all our users who enjoy playing fantasy sports on Dream11 and made such an incredible feat possible for us," he added.<br> <br>--IANS<br>kk/arm