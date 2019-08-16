Dual role of coach, chief selector on cards for Misbah

Misbah was on Thursday appointed as 'camp commandant' for the forthcoming 17-day conditioning camp for 20 Pakistan cricketers which will be held at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore from August 22 to September 7.

According to a report in Dawn, Misbah himself selected the players for the training camp and now he will also coach them, so it may also be a test for him to prove his credentials for the dual role that he is likely to be assigned.

Zakir Khan, PCB Director of international cricket, in his last media talk, had told the journalists that the board is considering three models for the selection panel of the senior team.

The first is the existing one comprising of a chairman and three or four members of the selection committee; the second one is to appoint a chief selector only and to give an extra role to the head coaches of the six provincial teams in the domestic season who will be asked to also perform as selectors and recommend the names of talented players to chief selector. While in the third model, only one person will play dual role of chief selector and head coach to whom all the head coaches of the six provincial teams will report and give feedback about the talented players. And, Dawn has quoted sources as saying that the PCB had decided to adopt the third model and it would also be helpful in making a specific authority/person accountable in case of defeats of the Pakistan team. Last week, PCB announced that it had ended its association with Arthur, as well as the bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden following Pakistan's dismal performance in the World Cup. Pakistan were knocked out in the group stage of the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales. Following his removal, Arthur had expressed disappointment saying that he did his wholehearted effort to lift Pakistan cricket.