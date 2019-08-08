Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan script second win in a row

After being stunned 0-3 by Peerless SC in the Calcutta Football League at the same home venue three days back, Mohun Bagan breezed past ATK as Joseba Beitia set up one for Fran Morante in the 34th minute before finding the net himself in the 53rd minute to secure a 2-1 win.

Ashish Pradhan struck the solitary goal for ATK in the 78th minute.

Mohun Bagan lead Group B with six points from two matches and even a draw against Indian Navy on August 17 would be enough to seal a last-four berth. Mohun Bagan beat Mohammedan Sporting 2-0 in the opener on August 2.

For Gokulam, Marcus Joseph bagged a hat-trick as the Kerala side began their campaign with a 4-0 thrashing of Chennaiyin FC in the Group D opening fixture at the Sailen Manna Stadium in Howrah. The third Indian Super League team in action, FC Goa, scored through Liston Colaco in the 26th minute to down Army Green 1-0 in a Group C fixture at Kalyani Stadium. With both Real Kashmir and FC Goa having three points each, it's a two-way race for the semifinal spot from Group C.