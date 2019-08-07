Durand Cup: Real Kashmir battle odds to beat Chennai 1-0

Due to the current situation in Srinagar, the city out of which the club is based, Real Kashmir assembled in Kalyani for the first time only on Monday night. However, this did not deter Danish Farooq from scoring the winner in the 90th minute from a long range shot to give the 'Snow Leopards' a solitary goal win over the inexperienced Chennai side.

Till the half-time whistle, the match barely got to life with the rain playing spoilsport.

Real Kashmir tried hard to get past Chennai defenders but Kabir T, the goalkeeper, made some brilliant saves to keep them at bay.

Kabir was then shown a red card in the second half for handling the ball outside the penalty box. It was moments before the final whistle would be heard that Danish netted the all-important goal. "We play professional football. You have to be professional. These sort of things keep happening. Tomorrow something else may happen. Football teaches you how to tackle these situations and play well despite the odds," Farooq said, reflecting on the situation back home. Real Kashmir will meet Army Green on August 10 and Chennai City will play FC Goa on August 14, both at Kalyani Stadium.