Durand Cup: Delhi FC eye winning start against Indian Navy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 7 (ANI): Matchday 4 of the 130th edition of the Durand Cup will see action from Group C get underway when I-League side Delhi FC take on the Indian Navy Football Team at the Mohun Bagan Athletic Club Ground.



With the other two sides in the group being Indian Super League (ISL) heavyweights Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC, the onus will be on both Delhi and Indian Navy to get full three points -- if they are to cause an upset and stand a chance to book a knock-out berth ahead of the two ISL favourites.

With the number of young players in the current Delhi FC squad, their game against the Indian Navy will make for an exciting youth versus discipline encounter. The match is scheduled for a 3 pm kick-off.

Earlier, FC Goa registered a hard-earned 2-0 victory over the regimental side Army Green football team at the Vivekananda YubabharatiKrirangan (VYBK) on Tuesday. Goals from Alberto Noguera Ripoll (35') and Devendra DhakuMurgaokar (59') sealed the deal for the Gaurs on a rainy afternoon in Salt Lake. (ANI)

