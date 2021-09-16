Durand Cup: Jamshedpur FC face FC Goa to stay in hunt for quarters spot

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 16 (ANI): It's an all ISL clash in Group B of the Durand Cup as Jamshedpur FC face FC Goa in a crucial game to stay in the hunt for a spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Friday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK).



Group B stands at a crucial juncture as both Jamshedpur FC and Army Green are tied at 3 points each with one win and one loss from two games and only a win for Jamshedpur can give them a chance to secure a spot in the quarter-finals.

On the other hand, Army Green will have to lose in the match against Sudeva Delhi FC as they have an advantage in head to head record against Jamshedpur where they defeated the ISL outfit 3-1. Finally, a draw for both Jamshedpur and Army Green will see the latter go through to the knockouts.

Speaking before the match, Jamshedpur FC coach Noel Wilson said, "Goa is surely the strongest opposition this tournament and it makes it even more important for my players to get the experience as well as to know where they stand."

He also added, "It is a unique opportunity for our young boys as at their age, not everyone gets a chance to play an ISL team. I hope the youngsters make the most of this opportunity and try to get a good result as well."

FC Goa who sit at the top of Group B with six points from two games will look to keep the winning momentum going as they head into the knockout stage.

Speaking on the topic of experimentation in the match against Jamshedpur, FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando Fenoll said, "No, we don't look to experiment too much as this is our pre-season preparation and it is the time to work in a certain way. Of course, we will have different plans as we will be playing a different opponent but it isn't the right time to experiment."

The winner of Group B will play against the second team from Group C in the third match of the quarter finals at the Mohun Bagan Ground on September 24. (ANI)

