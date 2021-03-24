Durham sign Will Young for the early part of County Championship season

Durham [UK], March 24 (ANI): Durham Cricket on Wednesday announced the signing of New Zealand batsman Will Young for the beginning of the 2021 County Championship season.



The right-hand batsman recently made his Blackcaps Test debut at home against West Indies where he scored 43 in his second match.

The 28-year-old is an established top-order batsman at the domestic level, where he has captained the Central Stags in New Zealand's first-class format, leading his side to success in both red and white-ball cricket.

"Young, will arrive in the North East ahead of Durham's County Championship match against Essex at the Cloudfm County Ground on April 15, where he will be available for three games ahead of Cameron Bancroft's arrival in May," the county said in a statement.

"I'm happy to say I've signed with them and I'll be heading over at the conclusion of this season to join Durham up in the cold and play three first-class games for them, which will be an awesome opportunity to get over to England and be exposed to those conditions and face the new Duke ball. It will be a fun opportunity to meet a new bunch of guys and experience county cricket, which is something I've always wanted to do," Young said.

A proven run-scorer in domestic first-class cricket Young has amassed over five thousand runs, with ten centuries and 29 half-centuries, with the highest score of 162.

Director of Cricket Marcus North said: "We're delighted to have secured the signing of Will Young for the early part of the season. In the absence of Cameron Bancroft, Will will add further strength to our batting line up, along with a wealth of experience. He is in a great place with his cricket having just broken into the Test and One Day sides with New Zealand. We look forward to welcoming Will to Durham in a few weeks' time." (ANI)

