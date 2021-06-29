Dutch coach Frank de Boer quits after Euro 2020 loss

The Netherlands ended as winners of Group C after wins over Ukraine (3-2), Austria (2-0) and North Macedonia (3-0). But on Sunday, the Dutch were ousted by Czech Republic (2-0) in the pre-quarterfinals.

The Hague, June 29 (IANS) Frank de Boer has quit as the Netherlands coach following his team's failure to advance beyond the Round of 16 in Euro 2020, the Dutch football association KNVB said on Tuesday.

After consultations with the KNVB directors Nico-Jan Hoogma and Eric Gudde, de Boer said that he wanted to quit, Xinhua reports.

The Dutch association had concluded that the coach did not achieve the minimum target -- reaching the quarter-finals.

"Prior to the evaluation, I had already decided not to continue as national team coach. The goal has not been achieved, that is clear," De Boer stated in a press release.

The former Dutch international was named successor of Ronald Koeman in September last year. He had signed a contract until the 2022 World Cup.

"That is not a healthy situation for me, nor for the squad in the run-up to such an important match for Dutch football on the way to World Cup qualification," de Boer added, referring to the match against Norway in Oslo on September 1.

