Dutee Chand to get Chhattisgarh Veerni award

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) Dutee Chand, the Jakarta Asian Games silver-medalist in 100 and 200 metres will receive Chhattisgarh Veerni Award, it was announced on Thursday.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the inaugural edition of the awards ceremony will be held virtually on April 14.

The award, instituted by the Chhattisgarh state government, recognises contribution of Indian women in different fields, including sports.