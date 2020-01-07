Dwayne Bravo named face of 10PL

Dubai, Jan 7 (IANS) West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been named the face of 10PL, which is a UAE-based tennis ball cricket tournament and a brainchild of UAE-based company Petromann.

Bravo will be the face of the tournament in the lead-up to its third edition, scheduled to be held from March 8-13. The week-long tournament will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Bravo will make an appearance on the final day of the tournament at Sharjah. Before that, he will attend the launch press conference of the tournament in February.

"I am delighted to be the face of the 10PL World Cup of tennis ball cricket tournament. I have learnt a lot of my key tricks that am sure many of the players in the tournament will employ, especially the use of slower ball and yorkers. The tournament therefore promises to be the perfect platform for raw talents to showcase what they are capable. I am really looking forward to this competition," said Bravo. Abdul Latif Khan, chairman, Petromann Events said: "It is an absolute honour to have Bravo as the face of the tournament. In the coming days we will be unveiling a campaign with Bravo to further raise the profile of the tournament." A total of 16 teams participated in the first two editions of the tournament and for this year nearly 40 expression of interests have already been received by the organisers for an available 20 spots. This year, the tournament is also expected to attract teams from a number of major corporate houses.