Dwayne Bravo returns from retirement, confirms availability for T20 World Cup 2020

St. John's [Antigua], Dec 13 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has returned from the retirement and will be available for selection for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next year.

President of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Ricky Skerritt welcomed the former skipper's decision and said the player will make an impact for the Caribbean side.

"Bravo has the performance track record that should never have been lost from the West Indies cricket talent pool. One of the reasons Dr. Shallow and myself sought the Presidency was to review the team selection policy to become completely inclusive and to ensure that selection is based strictly on merit and performance readiness," Skerritt said in the board's official statement.



"Bravo's return reminds us what a negative impact politics and pettiness has had on our cricket. The possibility that Bravo, a former West Indies captain, can again be a fierce and formidable all-rounder in his maroon colours, is a welcomed possibility," he added.

CWI's Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams expressed his pleasure at Dwayne's return for possible selection to T20I cricket.

"I am pleased that Dwayne is making himself available for selection for T20 cricket. His considerable experience and proven ability will strengthen the pool of players from which CWI will be able to choose their squads whilst also providing increased competition for places," Adams said.

Following the announcement of the new CWI international selection policy in September 2019, selection for West Indies squads is open to all players based on form and performance, fitness, team balance, mental capacity, technical ability, and commitment.

All players, once eligible and deemed ready by the selection panel will have a fair chance at the selection to the men's, women's and youth West Indies teams.

Bravo, who has played 66 T20Is, announced his retirement from the international cricket in October 2018.

The player continued to play in various competitive leagues across the globe including Indian Premier League (IPL), and Abu Dhabi T10 League. (ANI)

