Dynamix Achievers polo team win Maharaj Prem Singh Trophy

In the finals, Dynamix Achievers defeated Army Service Corps (ASC) 5-4.5 goals in the Maharaj Prem Singh Trophy, and BBA beat Arty (Artillery Centre, Nashik) 4-3 goals, said a statement from the Amateur Riders' Club (ARC). ARC hosted both finals at its polo ground.

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Dynamix Achievers won the Maharaj Prem Singh Trophy while the Bombay Bar Association (BBA) clinched the Lawyers Cup as the polo season drew to a close on Saturday.

Prior to this ARC had also played host to the Aditya Birla Cup, the Silver Stick Cup, and the Sternhagen Cup.

The Lawyers Cup was the first of its kind in Mumbai.

"It was great to bring back live polo action to the city after the pandemic-induced lockdown, including the first Lawyers Cup in Mumbai. We made sure that all SOPs were in place as the safety of the players, members, audience, and guests are of utmost importance to us. The polo season concluded with an amazing game. We look forward to more," said ARC president Shyam Mehta.

Maintaining all the government mandated SOPs following Covid-19, ARC brought back live sporting action in the heart of the city in late 2020 and even attracted foreign players who had come down to play despite challenges posed by the pandemic-induced restrictions.

