ECB 'cautiously' open to the idea of four-day Tests: Report

London, Dec 31 (IANS) The England and Wales Cricket Board is open to the idea of having four-day World Test Championship matches from 2023 but is "cautious" about backing it wholeheartedly.

"We believe it could provide a sustainable solution to the complex scheduling needs and player workloads we face as a global sport," an ECB spokesperson told London's Daily Telegraph newspaper.

"We're definite proponents of the four-day test concept, but cautiously so, as we understand it's an emotive topic for players, fans and others who have concerns about challenging the heritage of test cricket."

The ICC cricket committee is likely to consider four-day Test matches as being part of the World Test Championship from 2023. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the parent body's increasing demand for event windows, the proliferation of domestic T20 leagues, the BCCI's demands for its own sizeable share of bilateral calendar space, and the costs of staging Test series are all factors contributing to the move. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Monday had said it is too early to speak of four-day Tests being mandatory as part of the World Test Championship from 2023. "First we will have to see the proposal, let it come and then we will see. It's too early to say. Can't comment just like this," Ganguly had said. dm/kk/bg