ECB announces England's 2020 international schedule

London [UK], Aug 21 (ANI): England Cricket Board on Wednesday announced 2020 international schedule for the men's team who will play six matches of each format with four different international teams.

The World Cup 2019-winners will start their international summer in June when they will host West Indies for a three-match Test series.

After that, the English side will compete against their Ashes rivals, Australia, for a three-match IT20 and three-match ODI series in July.

Later in the month, England will fight it out in three-match Test and three-match IT20 series against Pakistan before locking horns with Ireland for a three-match ODI series in September.All the Test matches in the schedule will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship.ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison, while announcing the schedule, said that World Test Championship will add significance and context to the Test Series."The ICC World Test Championship will add significance and context to the Test Series against West Indies and Pakistan. Where every Test matters, there will be lots of points to play for as England continue their efforts to reach the inaugural World Test Championship final in June 2021," ECB's official website quoted Harrison as saying."Alongside the red ball matches, England's ODI contests against Australia and Ireland will see the World Champions return to home soil with big crowds expected at all venues," he added.England vs West Indies Test seriesThu 4 -Mon 8 June - 1st Test v West Indies Kia OvalFri 12-Tue 16 June - 2nd Test v West Indies EdgbastonThu 25-Mon 29 June - 3rd Test v West Indies Lord'sEngland vs Australia IT20 seriesFri 3 July - 1st IT20 v Australia Emirates Riverside, DurhamSun 5 July - 2nd IT20 v Australia Emirates Old TraffordTue 7 July - 3rd IT20 v Australia Emerald HeadingleyEngland vs Australia ODI seriesSat 11 July - 1st ODI v Australia Lord'sTue 14 July - 2nd ODI v Australia Ageas BowlThu 16 July - 3rd ODI v Australia Bristol County Ground, BristolEngland vs Pakistan Test seriesThu 30 July-Mon 3 Aug - 1st Test v Pakistan Lord'sFri 7-Tue 11 Aug - 2nd Test v Pakistan Emirates Old TraffordThu 20-Mon 24 Aug - 3rd Test v Pakistan Trent BridgeEngland vs Pakistan IT20 seriesSat 29 Aug - 1st IT20 v Pakistan Emerald HeadingleyMon 31 Aug - 2nd IT20 v Pakistan Sophia Gardens, CardiffWed 2 Sept - 3rd IT20 v Pakistan Ageas BowlEngland vs Ireland ODI seriesThu 10 Sept - 1st ODI v Ireland Trent BridgeSat 12 Sept - 2nd ODI v Ireland EdgbastonTue 15 Sept - 3rd ODI v Ireland Kia Oval. (ANI)