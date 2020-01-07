ECB appoints Neil Snowball as MD of county cricket

London [UK], Jan 7 (ANI): The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday appointed Neil Snowball as the Managing Director of county cricket.

Snowball served as CEO of the Warwickshire County Cricket Club since 2016.

Prior to joining Warwickshire, Neil was Chief Operating Officer of England Rugby, the organizing committee that planned and delivered the men's Rugby World Cup.



ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison said that Neil Snowball is a great choice for the growth of the game.

"Neil was an outstanding choice, in a high-caliber list of candidates, for a role that is pivotal in our plans to grow the game," Harrison said in a statement.

Tom said that vast experience behind Snowball will prove helpful to the ECB.

"I am certain that his experience of the issues and opportunities within cricket, in addition to his vast experience across the sporting landscape, will be invaluable to the ECB at a landmark moment for the game," he said. (ANI)

