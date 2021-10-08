ECB Board gives conditional approval to Ashes tour

London [UK], October 8 (ANI): Over recent weeks, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) made excellent progress in moving forward on the Men's Ashes Tour, and as a result, a conditional approval has now been given to the series to go ahead later this year.



"To facilitate further progress and allow a squad to be selected, The ECB Board has met today and given its approval for the tour to go ahead. This decision is subject to several critical conditions being met before we travel," the ECB said in an official statement.

"We look forward to the ongoing assistance from Cricket Australia in resolving these matters in the coming days," the statement added.

Earlier, Australia spinner Nathan Lyon had said that he is expecting England to send its full-strength squad to Australia for the Ashes.

"I think that shows the passion between the two nations, and it's the pinnacle as an Australian cricketer to play in the Ashes series. So no doubt there will be some comments flying around and creating a bit of theatre, which I'm all for, so it should be good fun," the Sydney Morning Herald quoted Lyon as saying.

"I'm expecting England to come out pretty well full-strength. Ashes series make people's careers, so if people don't come out and someone comes out and has an absolute blinder of an Ashes series, that really sets their careers up. I know if I was in their shoes I'd be putting both hands up for selection and coming on that tour," he added.

The Ashes between England and Australia is set to commence on December 8 in Brisbane. (ANI)

