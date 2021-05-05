Ed Joyce and Laura Delany excited as Ireland Women gear up for games against Scotland

Dublin [Ireland], May 5 (ANI): Cricket Ireland has announced a four-match T20I series against Scotland Women in May to be played at Stormont -- the first home women's international since May 2019 and the first women's international hosted at Stormont since 1997.





The long-awaited return to the international arena for Ireland Women comes after a run of series and tour cancellations during 2020 -- including two scheduled series against Scotland -- but with two World Cup qualifying campaigns set for 2021, Ireland Women head coach Ed Joyce is keen to see as much international cricket as possible over coming months.



"It goes without saying that we're pleased to see this series given the green light -- with a T20 World Cup Qualifier set for August and a 50-over World Cup Qualifier in December, we need to play as much competitive cricket this year as we can.



"The Scots will be a good challenge, and ICC ranking points will be on the line, so we're very much gearing up for a competitive series. It will also be fantastic to see the Ireland Women's international team play at Stormont for the first time since 1997.



"The players application and attitude over the last frustrating 18-20 months has been amazing, so this series is a welcome relief to the group. In addition, we're also hopeful of having a full and varied fixture list for the team before both sets of qualifiers later this year," he said in a Cricket Ireland article.



Ireland Women's captain Laura Delany said: "I'm absolutely delighted at the prospect of wearing the Irish shirt again. It's been some time since we've played an international game so we're definitely looking forward to getting back out there. We have worked hard over the winter period, now we need games to assess where we are at.



"It's important for the development and growth of the women's game that our fixtures are spread across the country. To play at Stormont will not only be a fantastic experience for the players, but will be a boost for the women's game in Northern Ireland." (ANI)

