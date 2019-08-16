Eden Hazard sustains muscular injury

Madrid [Spain], Aug 16 (ANI): Real Madrid on Friday confirmed that Eden Hazard sustained a muscular injury to the anterior part of his right thigh.

"After the tests carried out after training today on our player Eden Hazard by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the anterior part of his right thigh. His recovery will continue to be assessed," the club said in a statement.



Hazard picked up the injury ahead of his club's La Liga opening match against Celta Vigo. It is, therefore, unlikely that the 28-year-old will feature in the La Liga opener.

Real Madrid will compete against Celta Viga in La Liga on Saturday. (ANI)

