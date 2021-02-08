Edtech firm BYJU's becomes ICC's global partner for 3 years (Ld)

In addition to the integrated brand presence at some of the world's biggest sporting events, BYJU'S will work closely with the ICC to deepen engagement with fans through the creation of innovative campaigns.

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced edtech platform BYJU'S as its global partner from 2021 to 2023.

In August 2019, the company became the official jersey partners of the Indian cricket team.

"We are excited to have BYJU'S on board as one of our global partners and look forward to having a great innings together. Cricket is a sport where resilience, perseverance and conviction are crucial qualities and the partnership with BYJU'S will allow that to be fostered by a wider audience both young and old," said Manu Sawhney Chief Executive, ICC.

The three-year agreement will see BYJU'S partner all ICC events over the period, including the forthcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India, and the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

As a global partner, BYJU'S will have extensive in-venue, broadcast, and digital rights across all ICC events, the top cricketing body said in a statement.

"It is a matter of pride for us as an Indian company to represent our nation on a global platform like this. Just as cricket inspires billions across the world, we too as a learning company hope to inspire the love of learning in every child's life," said Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO, BYJU'S.

BYJU'S is India's largest ed-tech company and the creator of India's most loved school learning app which offers highly adaptive, engaging and effective learning programs for students in LKG, UKG, classes 1 -12 (K-12) and competitive exams like JEE, NEET and IAS.

BYJU'S currently has over 80 million registered students and 5.5 million annual paid subscriptions.

With an average time of 71 minutes being spent by a student on the app every day from over 1,700 cities, the app is creating a new way of learning through visual lessons.

BYJU'S last year acquired White Hat Jr, a Mumbai-based programming start-up focused on empowering children with coding skills.

