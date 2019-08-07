Eintracht Frankfurt re-signs Kevin Trapp

Frankfurt [Germany], Aug 7 (ANI): Eintracht Frankfurt have re-signed Kevin Trapp on a permanent five-year deal that will keep the 29-year-old goalkeeper with the club until 30 June 2024.

Eintracht board member Fredi Bobic is elated over the signing and said that Trapp is an important pillar of their team.



"Kevin was an important pillar of our team last season and played a huge part in our successful campaign. His charisma and influence are hugely important for the team and we're very pleased to have secured a top goalkeeper and Germany international on a long-term deal," the club's official website quoted Bobic as saying.

Trapp is aiming to achieve 'a lot more' with the club.

"I made it clear in the spring that I'm very happy in Frankfurt and at Eintracht. My time in Paris was very exciting and successful, and a great experience, but now I'm coming home for good and want to achieve a lot more with Eintracht," Trapp said.

Moreover, Trapp's jersey number for the upcoming season will be one. (ANI)

