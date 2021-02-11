Elavenil beats Apurvi's World Record mark in national selection trials

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Elavenil Valarivan of Gujarat, the current world number one in Women's 10M Air Rifle, beat compatriot Apurvi Chandela's standing finals world record score, to win the T3 national selection trials in the event on Thursday here at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range.



This makes it two world record marks beaten in two days by India's young guns at the ongoing National Selection Trial 3&4 for Rifle/Pistol events.

On Wednesday, Divyansh Singh Panwar had also gone past the finals world record mark held by a Chinese shooter, in the corresponding Men's final.

Elavenil shot 253 in the Women's 10M Air Rifle T3 finals. Tokyo 2020 quota holder Apurvi had shot 252.9 in the New Delhi Word Cup two years back to claim the world record.

In the other events of the day, two more Tokyo 2020 quota winners won their respective trials. Among them two-time Olympian Sanjeev Rajput continued a stellar run of form. He topped qualification with a score of 1176 in the Men's 50M Rifle 3 Positions (3P) T3 event and then went on to post a wire-to-wire finals victory with a classy 462.2.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, also a Tokyo quota winner, came in second with 458.1. He had also followed Sanjeev in second place in qualification with an 1172.

Manu Bhaker, the present world number two in the event, won the Women's 10M Air Pistol T3 trials quite comfortably. She also topped qualification with a score of 584 and then won the finals with an effort of 243.7 after 24-shots.

The final winner of the day was Vijayveer Sidhu, who won the Men's 25M Rapid Fire Pistol T3 event. Vijayveer shot 35 in the finals to beat Bhavesh Shekhawat to second place. Rajasthan's Bhavesh shot 29 to finish behind the Punjab youngster. (ANI)

