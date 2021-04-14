Elite women boxers test positive for Covid-19

The Asian Boxing Championships are scheduled to be held here at the IG Sports Complex from May 21.

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Of the 34 women boxers attending the national preparatory camp for next month's Asian Boxing Championships here at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Sports Complex, 30 percent have been sidelined after testing positive for Covid-19.

According to a statement by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), 21 campers, including coaching staff and 14 boxers, have tested positive for Covid-19.

"None of them are Olympic-bound. All those who have tested positive are asymptomatic and they have been moved to a quarantine zone as per SAI protocol. The Olympic-bound boxers, as well as those who have tested negative, have been shifted to a safe zone at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium," SAI said in a statement.

The men's boxing team training at Patiala's National Institute of Sports (NIS) was infected by the virus recently. A total of 17 boxers are recovering from coronavirus.

"In view of the growing Covid-19 cases across the country, SAI has issued a circular to all National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) to follow existing Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedure more stringently. To contain the spread of virus, SAI has also issued guidelines to conduct weekly testing of all athletes and support staff," SAI said in a release.

