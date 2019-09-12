Ellyse Perry becomes third cricketer to take 150 ODI wickets

North Sound [Antigua and Barbuda], Sept 12 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry on Wednesday became the third woman cricketer to have scalped 150 ODI wickets.

The 28-year-old completed her 150th wicket in the third ODI against West Indies as she dismissed Reniece Boyce in her first over. She returned with the figure of 1-18 in her five overs.



Perry became the second-fastest to reach the 150 wickets landmark as she took 107 innings. While Australian Cathryn Fitzpatrick was the fastest to the 150-wicket landmark, achieving the feat in 91 innings, India's Jhulan Goswami reached the milestone in 128 innings.

Goswami tops the chart of the leading ODI wicket-takers, as she scalped 218 wickets.

Australia won the ODI by eight wickets and clean-swept West Indies by 3-0. The teams will now play in the first T20I at Bridgetown on September 14. (ANI)

