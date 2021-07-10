Ellyse Perry pulls out of The Hundred

London, July 10 (IANS) Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry has joined the list of high-profile international stars to pull out of the inaugural edition of The Hundred. The 30-year-old was due to play for Birmingham Phoenix. The reason for withdrawal of the all-rounder from the tournament have been cited as personal.

Before Perry, New Zealand's Sophie Devine had backed out of the competition. Birmingham had roped in India's Shafali Verma as Devine's replacement. Erin Burns, Perry's teammate from Australia, is still confirmed to play for the franchise. But there has been no word on who will replace Perry.

"We are obviously very disappointed that Ellyse Perry has had to withdraw from the Hundred due to personal circumstances, but we completely understand her decision and wish her all the best," Beth Barrett-Wild, head of the women's competition, said.

Perry's teammates from Australia, Ashleigh Gardner (also from Birmingham Phoenix), Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney and Georgia Wareham (Welsh Fire), Sophie Molineux, Elyse Villani and Annabel Sutherland (Trent Rockets), Alyssa Healy and Nicola Carey (Northern Superchargers) and Rachael Haynes (Oval Invincibles) apart from head coach Matthew Mott (head coach, Welsh Fire) had already withdrawn from the Hundred.

The reasons behind the Australia women players' exodus from the 100-ball event were due to travel restrictions and quarantine requirements leading to clashing of dates with the international assignments.

Australia's home season begins from September 19 against India. The women's Hundred will begin on July 21 and end on August 21.

--IANS

