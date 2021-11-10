Emma Raducanu confirms Torben Beltz will be her new coach

Linz [Austria], November 10 (ANI): The US Open champion Emma Raducanu confirmed on Tuesday night that Angelique Kerber's long-time mentor Torben Beltz will be her new coach.



The German will link up with Raducanu as she builds towards the 2022 season and the Australian Open, which begins on January 17.

The British number one has been without a coach since parting company with Andrew Richardson shortly after becoming the first qualifier to win the US Open in September.

"It's obviously a great privilege to be working with such an experienced coach," the teenager said after her defeat against Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu in Linz, as per Sky Sports.

"I'm definitely very excited to work with him throughout the pre-season and into next year so things are looking up and it's a very, very positive feeling, very excited about all the work that is to come," she added.

Beltz comes in with vast experience, as he has coached Kerber when she won the Australian Open and US Open titles in 2016. The duo reunited for this season but Kerber announced on Monday they would not be working together in 2022.

"He brings a lot of experience. He's obviously worked with Kerber who is such a great player and has done extremely well and won three Slams and I think that experience definitely helps with someone as inexperienced as me so he can help guide me through, which I feel really confident about," added Raducanu.

Emma Raducanu's breakthrough season came to a disappointing end in Linz after she lost to Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu 6-1, 6-7(0), 7-5. Wang hit 32 winners, playing an aggressive style from the baseline. World No. 20 Raducanu was hampered by an upper thigh injury towards the end of the match but showed some great fighting spirit. (ANI)

