Emma Raducanu invited to join All England Club

The 18-year-old shocked the global tennis establishment by winning the 2021 US Open women's singles title to become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam tournament in tennis's Open Era.

London, Nov 6 (IANS) British tennis player Emma Raducanu has reportedly received an invitation to become a member of the exclusive All England Club.

Raducanu is also the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade in 1977, and will be the All England Club's youngest member if she accepts the invitation.

The All England Club, a private members' club based in Wimbledon, London, is best known as the venue for the Wimbledon Championships.

Wimbledon singles champion usually receives an automatic invitation to join the Club, with the likes of former champions Roger Federer, Serena Williams, and others among its members.

Raducanu is widely known to Chinese netizens thanks to her multicultural background and pride in her half-Chinese roots and addressed fans in Chinese after winning the US Open title.

--IANS

bsk