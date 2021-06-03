Eng pacer Wood picks 3 wkts, Conway's 179 takes NZ to 314/7 (Lunch)

London, June 3 (IANS) England pace bowler Mark Wood dented New Zealand innings, picking three wickets in the morning session, even as Devon Conway's unbeaten 179 took the visitors to 314 for seven at lunch on second day of first Test on Thursday.

However, opening batsman Conway continued to defy England bowlers at the end of the first session. He is only the sixth batsman to score a century on Test debut at Lord's.