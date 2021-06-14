Eng tour: Pakistan players to undergo 10-day isolation in Derby

Lahore [Pakistan], June 14 (ANI): The Pakistan squad for the England and West Indies tours will assemble on June 20 in Lahore, where they will stay in complete room isolation for five days.



The touring party will play three ODIs and as many T20I matches against England and five T20Is and two Test matches against the West Indies.

The first Covid-19 testing of these squad members will be held on June 16 in their homes. Their arrival test will be conducted on June 20 in the bio-secure bubble of Lahore.

"Squad members will undergo their next Covid-19 test on 23 June, after which they will depart for Manchester on 25 June via chartered flight from Lahore," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

According to PCB, the remaining members will join the national men's squad for England tour from Abu Dhabi. They will travel on a chartered flight from Abu Dhabi to Manchester.

The Pakistan squad will travel to Derby from Manchester on June 25, where they will undergo ten-day isolation.

All squad members will stay in complete room isolation for the first three days but they will be allowed to train for the next seven days of isolation. After completing their isolation in Derby, the Pakistan squad will travel to Cardiff, where they will feature in the first ODI against the home team on July 8.

On completion of the three-match ODI series against England, the members of the ODI squad will travel back to Pakistan on July 15.

The national men's cricket team will travel to West Indies on July 21, where they will be joined by the Test players on July 26 from Pakistan.

The five T20I match series between both sides will be played from July 27 to August 3 after which the T20I players will travel back to Pakistan. The Pakistan squad will travel back home on the eve of August 25 from West Indies after featuring in the two-Test match series to be played at Sabina Park, Kingston from August 12 to August 24. (ANI)

