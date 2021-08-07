Eng vs Ind, 1st Test: Root, Sibley stand firm as hosts take lead

Nottingham [UK], August 7 (ANI): Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah might have removed Rory Burns and Zak Crawley in the first session, but Joe Root and Dominic Sibley ensured that England does not fall behind India on Day Four of the ongoing first Test here at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Saturday.



At the lunch break, England's score reads 119/2 with Root (56*) and Sibley (27*) unbeaten at the crease. The hosts are currently leading by 24 runs.

Resuming Day 4 at 25/0, England did not get off to an ideal start as Rory Burns (18) ended up losing his wicket to Mohammed Siraj in just the fifth over of the day and this brought Zak Crawley to the middle. However, Crawley's (6) stay at the crease proved to be a short one as he was removed by Jasprit Bumrah and England was reduced to 46/2.

Skipper Joe Root then joined Dominic Sibley in the middle and both batsmen kept on moving the scoreboard slowly and steadily. The duo ensured that the hosts do not lose any more wickets before the lunch break.

On Friday, India was bowled out for 278 in the first innings after the last wicket added 33 runs. Ollie Robinson picked five, while Anderson bagged four wickets.

For India, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja registered half-centuries and bowlers added some crucial runs as the visitors took a lead of 95 runs in the first innings.

Brief Scores: England 183 and 119/2 (Joe Root 56*, Dominic Sibley 27*, Jasprit Bumrah 1-20); India 278. (ANI)

