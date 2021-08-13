Eng vs Ind, 2nd Test: English bowlers pick four wickets to take honours on second morning (Lunch)

London [UK], August 13 (ANI): If it was the Indian batsmen who held fort on the opening day of the second Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday, the English bowlers came out all guns blazing on the second morning and finished with four wickets in the first session.



At the lunch interval, India's score read 346/7 with Ravindra Jadeja (31) and Ishant Sharma (0) at the crease. The visitors would have definitely looked at something above the 400-run mark in the first innings with KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane taking strike on the second morning. But the English bowlers stuck to the basics and ensured the session belonged to the hosts.

If Rahul (129) was a tad bit unlucky to hit a drive straight to short cover, Anderson ensured he bowled it in the perfect area outside the off-stump to get Rahane (1) to edge one to skipper Joe Root in the slip cordon.

Rishabh Pant was his usual self as he took the attack to the English bowlers, but just when it looked like he would take the game away in Jadeja's company, he slashed at one outside off from Mark Wood to give Jos Buttler the easiest of catches. His 37-run knock kept the visitors in the game.

And after his dismissal, it has been about Jadeja looking to not just keep as much strike as possible, but to also keep the scoreboard moving. While he has a gritty Ishant for company, the team would have wanted Mohammed Shami to contribute his bit as well. But the pacer couldn't open his account.

The England bowlers will look to make short work of the Indian tail and keep the visitors below the 400-run mark as the wicket looks to be conducive for batting.

Brief Scores: India 346/7 (KL Rahul 129, Rohit Sharma 83; James Anderson 3-58) vs England. (ANI)

