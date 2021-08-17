Eng vs Ind, 2nd Test: India declare on 298/8, set hosts target of 272

London [UK], August 16 (ANI): Nine balls into the post-lunch session, India captain Virat Kohli declared the visitors' second innings and set England a target of 272 off 60 overs on the final day of the second Test here at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Monday.



India declared with the score on 298/8 in the second innings. Shami (56* off 70) and Bumrah (34* off 64) frustrated the English bowling attack throughout the final morning as they added 89 crucial runs for the 9th wicket and gave India the upper hand going into the final two sessions.

Resuming the final day on 181/6, India was handed a huge blow after Pant was sent packing by Ollie Robinson as he poked at the ball and edged it to Jos Buttler. He departed for 22 off 46 balls.

Ishant Sharma who played some brilliant shots walked to the pavilion after scoring 16. Robinson was the man for hosts again as he trapped Ishant LBW.

After that, it was all about the Indian tail as Bumrah and Shami kept the English bowlers at bay. Even the short-ball tactic didn't work for the hosts as Bumrah and Shami were both ready to stick it out. Amid the body blows, a barrage of bouncers and thunderous applause from the Lord's pavilion, the Indian pacers completed their 50-run partnership off 72 balls.

Shami then with a 4 and a 92-meter six in two consecutive deliveries against Moeen Ali brought up his half-century. Only after 1.3 overs in the second session, India declared their innings and gave the hosts a mountain to climb on the final day. The declaration also meant that it was the first time in ten innings that Anderson went wicketless against India at Lord's.

Brief Scores: India 364 and 286/8 (Ajinkya Rahane 61, Mohammed Shami 56*; Mark Wood 3-51); England 391. (ANI)